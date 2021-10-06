A German and an American share the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

October 6, 2021
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2021 was awarded to the German Benjamin Liszt and the American David Macmillan. The two scientists were honored for their long-term work on the development of asymmetric organocatalysis. This method has significantly influenced the development of new drugs and made chemistry more environmentally friendly, argued the Nobel Committee. This is the second German to receive the Nobel Prize this week - yesterday one of the three physicists awarded the prestigious award is also from Germany.

Last year, the CRISPR / Cas9 genome editing award went to Jennifer Dowdna and Emmanuel Charpentier.

The award ceremony will be held online, as last year. The winners will receive 10 million kroner (about 1.15 million dollars).

