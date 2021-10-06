US State Department has Revealed the Number of American Nuclear Weapons

The State Department has revealed the number of nuclear weapons in the US arsenal. According to the US State Department, this will help global efforts to control the proliferation of these weapons, the Associated Press reported.

The decision represents a change from the policies of former US President Donald Trump's government.

The government of incumbent President Joe Biden is reviewing nuclear weapons policy, which is expected to be completed early next year.

The State Department said that U.S. weapons, including active weapons, as well as those in long-term storage, numbered 3,750 as of September 2020. For comparison, in 2019 they were 3,805, and in 2018 - 3,785.

In 2003, the US nuclear arsenal numbered just over 10,000 weapons, with the largest number in 1967 at 31,255.

The United States last revealed the number of its nuclear weapons in March 2018, when they said they were 3,822 as of September 2017. This was at the beginning of the presidency of Trump, whose government subsequently kept current information on the number of nuclear weapons secret.



/BTA