Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny with Max Temp between 19°-24°C

Today will be mostly sunny all over Bulgaria. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the eastern regions, and in the morning there will be fog in some places. The wind will be light, in the Danube plain and the eastern regions - moderate east wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 19° and 24° Celsius, in Sofia around 20°C.

Atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged - higher than the average for the month. Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable and precipitation is unlikely. In the morning there will be fog in some areas. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 18-20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 18-19°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points, north of Kaliakra - up to 4 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A light wind will blow from the east-southeast, in the highest parts it will be from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.



/Focus