UK Changes COVID-19 Entry Rules

Society » HEALTH | October 4, 2021, Monday // 17:22
Bulgaria: UK Changes COVID-19 Entry Rules Pixabay

New simplified travel rules came into force in the UK today, the BBC reported. The current system of classifying the countries from which the passenger arrives has been replaced by a tricolor in one red list. The list is expected to be updated by the end of the week, but Bulgaria is currently among the 20 countries with the highest prevalence of the infection.

Fully vaccinated passengers arriving from countries not on the red list will no longer have to be tested before leaving for the United Kingdom. But those who come from destinations on the red list will continue to be required to stay in quarantine hotels for 10 days.

All passengers - except children under the age of five - will have to pay for a PCR test two days after arrival.

People who are not fully vaccinated will need a pre-departure test and a PCR test two to eight days after their return and will need to isolate themselves for 10 days at home.

British citizens arriving from the countries on the red list are not subject to a mandatory stay in a quarantine hotel.

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria., UK., United Kingdom., Covid-19., Coronavirus., pcr
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria