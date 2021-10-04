UK Changes COVID-19 Entry Rules

New simplified travel rules came into force in the UK today, the BBC reported. The current system of classifying the countries from which the passenger arrives has been replaced by a tricolor in one red list. The list is expected to be updated by the end of the week, but Bulgaria is currently among the 20 countries with the highest prevalence of the infection.

Fully vaccinated passengers arriving from countries not on the red list will no longer have to be tested before leaving for the United Kingdom. But those who come from destinations on the red list will continue to be required to stay in quarantine hotels for 10 days.

All passengers - except children under the age of five - will have to pay for a PCR test two days after arrival.

People who are not fully vaccinated will need a pre-departure test and a PCR test two to eight days after their return and will need to isolate themselves for 10 days at home.

British citizens arriving from the countries on the red list are not subject to a mandatory stay in a quarantine hotel.



/Dnevnik