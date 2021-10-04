Presidential Candidate Gerdjikov: I will Not Refuse Support from DPS, BSP, All Parties

I am not a party candidate. I am ready to work with all parties. It is important for me to be supported by people from the whole spectrum. I hope to convince everyone that I am the right president to convince all these people. This was stated by the rector of Sofia University Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov as soon as an initiative committee nominated him for head of state in tandem with Colonel Nevyana Miteva.

He announced that in the coming days he will present his program and priorities.

"I will not refuse support from any party, because this would be a bad sign for the Bulgarian society - including DPS, BSP, all parties ... I do not want to show bad attitude towards anyone, because this will cut off the possibility of understanding between themselves. When the parties quarrel with each other, the society looks puzzled. This must stop. I will look for all the parties so that there is no doubt that I have addressed everyone. I am not sure that they will support me, especially at first tour, but I think that their own voters will turn to us, because in today's gathering there were people who for years supported other parties than the one that has supported me so far. They spoke unfriendly about GERB, but when they saw our presidential couple, they themselves contacted us," said Prof. Gerdjikov.

He announced that he had discussed his candidacy for head of state first with people from academia, including former GERB Education Minister Krassimir Valchev.

"He approached me with a proposal to meet with Mr. Borissov to get the support of the GERB party. I replied that this was not a bad idea, but that I wanted to communicate with all parties, not one. That is why we proposed that an initiative committee be set up for us. Everyone's support is welcome," Gerdjikov explained.

He would first seek support from right-wing parties, not DPS.

"If we are supported by GERB, none of us will be elected. If we are supported by GERB and DPS, in the end none of us will be elected. If our couple is elected, it will mean that 51 percent voted for us." said Gerdjikov.

The professor clarified that he has nothing against the personality of the current president Rumen Radev and that he is ready to participate in a debate with him.

"I know him and we have the best relations. But what we see at the end of a president's term is the result. Has he fulfilled the requirement of the constitution to embody the unity of the nation," he said.

Gerdjikov categorically stated that he had nothing to do with the GERB party and the DPS party.

According to him, his conversation with former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, with whom he knew very vaguely, went "unexpectedly well for me."

"I have reservations about some of the policies of the GERB party, especially in their first government, then things got better. Therefore, I expected unpleasant surprises. The first thing he told me was that if we agree for a support of our candidacy, then they have no requirements," Gerdjikov said.



