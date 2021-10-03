"We Continue the Change" Signs Pre-Election Agreement with Democratic Bulgaria and SBGWC

"Our first partners are "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up BG! We are Coming". There we have the clearest thesis for joint action and we even plan to sign a document that will become a coalition after the elections. To show the Bulgarian people, that we believe the next government will be a coalition government. "

This was stated by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov in the studio of bTV.

"We will call it the principles of future governance, in which we will put all the important things for us - not to raise taxes, change of the chief prosecutor, health and education to be the main priorities. No one who votes for one of these three parties should wonder what will happen after the election. Yes, we will appear in the form of a coalition," he added.

"I would be very happy for the Ministry of Justice to be headed by ministers of Democratic Bulgaria, because there is a lot of capacity for an independent judiciary. In social activities, I was very happy to have "Stand up BG! We are coming", they have a very strong left focus on social activities", said the leader of "We Continue the Change".

The same thesis was developed yesterday by Tatiana Doncheva from SBGWC.

Petkov explained that his party is open for talks with "There Is Such a People." "I have positive communications with some of the people, for example Mika Zaykova, who is a real person from the trade unions, who understands the workers and we interact with her a lot as topics and conversations. I would be very happy for people like her to be part of their lists again, because communication will take place across these bridges. The other thing that is very important is to lower the ego of some of their leaders. For now, we will not invite TISP to our pre-election agreement," he explained.

According to him, before WCC sits down to talk to DPS, they must say that "Mr. Peevski is really a symbol of corruption."

"For GERB, the question is the same when it is said that instead of costing 630 million, these dams should have cost 200 million and we have probably given 400 million to some of our people. Then why not sit down and talk to them," Petkov said.

"In a dream world of mine, which I think can be realistic, there are 121 deputies in parliament, Rumen Radev to remain president, and Lozan Panov I would be very happy to see him as chief prosecutor," he added.

He also pointed out today that on April 21 he submitted all the documents for renunciation of his Canadian citizenship. According to him, on August 20 he was informed by the Canadian authorities that the procedure was completed, and by October 8 he would give the note to the Constitutional Court. "In four months, we stopped many people's money. I guess in the next 60 days they will talk and hope that two things will happen - the Constitutional Court will refuse me and do it very quickly. That would be great fun for them. When I took office as a minister, I signed a declaration that I am only a Bulgarian citizen, because I believe that on April 21 I renounced my Canadian citizenship, "he added.



/ClubZ