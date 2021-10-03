Restaurants and Hotels in Bulgaria Will Not Close, Despite Covid Crisis

Restaurants, hotels and bars will not close due to the covid pandemic. The state needs a working business, the business needs to work, but we will demand from it the necessary responsibility so that there is no lockdown.

This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Stella Baltova on BNT, commenting that even with more than 500 patients per 100,000 there is no closure of restaurants.

As of today, Israel is removing Bulgaria from the red zone, which means that their tourists will no longer be quarantined upon their return from our country, she explained.

Great efforts are being made to vaccinate the staff of hotels and restaurants. All of Europe is opening, Italy, Austria have already announced that they will have ski tourism. Last year, Bulgaria was the only one with winter tourism. We are discussing what the access to the resorts will be like, Baltova commented. According to her, the expectations are to have tourists from the Czech Republic again, who together with the Poles were surprisingly many this summer in our country.

The infrastructure in the Bulgarian resorts needs to be improved, there were many problems with parking and this needs to change for the next summer season, Baltova was categorical.



/OFFNews