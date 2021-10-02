Mathematician: Until November, Bulgaria Will be Entirely in the "Dark Red" Zone

Society » HEALTH | October 2, 2021, Saturday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Mathematician: Until November, Bulgaria Will be Entirely in the "Dark Red" Zone Wikipedia

Until November, Bulgaria will be entirely in the "dark red" zone. This is what Lachezar Tomov, a mathematician and lecturer in the Informatics Department at the New Bulgarian University, predicted in the “Sabudi se” Studio. According to him, our healthcare system will not withstand the pressure again.

"There are probably 6 times more patients than is known, because there are few tests in our country and there is a huge hidden morbidity. In Serbia and Romania, where more research is being done and there are twice as many vaccinated, there are 8,000 to 10,000 cases a day. So, there is reason to say that it will happen to us in a month, if no measures are taken, "he said.

In Gabrovo, there are almost 500 quarantined classes in schools, the mathematician announced. "After the opening of schools, we have a sharp jump in sick children. In many of them the measures are not observed. Many parents do not allow their children to be tested. The teachers do not want to be vaccinated, they do not wear masks in class ", said Tomov.

According to him, we now officially know of 20,000 deaths, but the actual number of deaths is double.

/NOVA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mathemathician., Covid-19., Coronavirus., dark red zone., november., Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria