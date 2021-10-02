Mathematician: Until November, Bulgaria Will be Entirely in the "Dark Red" Zone

Until November, Bulgaria will be entirely in the "dark red" zone. This is what Lachezar Tomov, a mathematician and lecturer in the Informatics Department at the New Bulgarian University, predicted in the “Sabudi se” Studio. According to him, our healthcare system will not withstand the pressure again.

"There are probably 6 times more patients than is known, because there are few tests in our country and there is a huge hidden morbidity. In Serbia and Romania, where more research is being done and there are twice as many vaccinated, there are 8,000 to 10,000 cases a day. So, there is reason to say that it will happen to us in a month, if no measures are taken, "he said.

In Gabrovo, there are almost 500 quarantined classes in schools, the mathematician announced. "After the opening of schools, we have a sharp jump in sick children. In many of them the measures are not observed. Many parents do not allow their children to be tested. The teachers do not want to be vaccinated, they do not wear masks in class ", said Tomov.

According to him, we now officially know of 20,000 deaths, but the actual number of deaths is double.



