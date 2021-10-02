More than 5 Million Have Died from COVID-19 Worldwide

According to Reuters’ statistics, 5 million people worldwide have died from Covid-19. The delta variant of the virus leads to an increase in deaths from unvaccinated infected people, the agency added.

It took almost a year to cross the threshold of 2.5 million coronavirus victims. But the next 2.5 million victims were recorded in 236 days. The deaths are highest in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.

An average of 8,000 Covid-19 deaths per day have occurred in the past week, meaning five deaths per minute.



/BTA