More than 5 Million Have Died from COVID-19 Worldwide
According to Reuters’ statistics, 5 million people worldwide have died from Covid-19. The delta variant of the virus leads to an increase in deaths from unvaccinated infected people, the agency added.
It took almost a year to cross the threshold of 2.5 million coronavirus victims. But the next 2.5 million victims were recorded in 236 days. The deaths are highest in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.
An average of 8,000 Covid-19 deaths per day have occurred in the past week, meaning five deaths per minute.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria Where and When you can get Vaccinated on the Weekends
- » Mathematician: Until November, Bulgaria Will be Entirely in the "Dark Red" Zone
- » Bulgarian Epidemiologist: At the Moment It is Not a Question of Lockdown at All
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2091 New Cases, 87 Dead Last 24h
- » Pregnant in the Eighth Month Died of COVID-19 in Plovdiv
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Conditions to Receive 3rd Shot