Weather in Bulgaria: It will Remain Cloudy with Light Rains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 1, 2021, Friday // 09:26
Today the clouds over most of the country will remain significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be light rainfall only in some places, mainly in the southern regions. There will be more significant cloudbursts over Northeastern Bulgaria. A light to moderate northeast wind will continue to blow. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 15° and 20° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant and in some places it will rain lightly. A moderate northeast wind will continue to blow. Maximum air temperatures: 16° -17°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 20° -21°C. The sea wave will be about 4 points.

There will be significant clouds over the mountains and in some places, mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region there will be light rainfall. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 9°C, at 2000 meters - around 4°C.

