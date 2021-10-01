COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2050 New Cases, 70 Deaths in Last 24h

502 162 are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,050. 435,959 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 21,078 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,807,320. Of the medical staff, 14,506 have been infected, including 4,100 doctors, 4,891 nurses, 2,461 paramedics and 299 paramedics.

5,201 are the cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 462 are in intensive care units. 437,321 people were cured, of which 1,541 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 20,882, and 70 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,539,650, and in the past 24 hours 8,914 are the newly registered vaccinated. 85.37% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 92.86% of the dead were not vaccinated. 525 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.48% of them have not been vaccinated.



