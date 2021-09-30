Lockdown in Bulgaria to Be Introduced when Morbidity Rate Exceed 500 New Cases per 100,000

The average 14-day morbidity in Bulgaria is 320-330 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people. "We can't talk about a forthcoming lockdown. We are not planning more serious anti-epidemic measures, until coronavirus incidence exceeds 500 new cases per 100,000 people in all Bulgarian districts", said this country’s Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, BNR’s reporter Mila Mladenova informed. Dr. Kunchev predicted that Bulgaria would reach the maximum incidence rates in October.

Tighter measures can only be introduced in areas where incidence rates are 2 or 2.5 times higher than the national average. Between May and September, 0.7% of the people who died with Covid-19 were vaccinated. /BNR