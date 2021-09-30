Lockdown in Bulgaria to Be Introduced when Morbidity Rate Exceed 500 New Cases per 100,000

Society » HEALTH | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 17:22
Bulgaria: Lockdown in Bulgaria to Be Introduced when Morbidity Rate Exceed 500 New Cases per 100,000 novinite.com. archive

The average 14-day morbidity in Bulgaria is 320-330 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people. "We can't talk about a forthcoming lockdown. We are not planning more serious anti-epidemic measures, until coronavirus incidence exceeds 500 new cases per 100,000 people in all Bulgarian districts", said this country’s Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, BNR’s reporter Mila Mladenova informed. Dr. Kunchev predicted that Bulgaria would reach the maximum incidence rates in October.

Tighter measures can only be introduced in areas where incidence rates are 2 or 2.5 times higher than the national average. Between May and September, 0.7% of the people who died with Covid-19 were vaccinated. /BNR 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, new lockdown, morbidity rate, Angel Kunchev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria