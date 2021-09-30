Natural Gas Prfices Break New Record in September

Bulgaria: Natural Gas Prfices Break New Record in September Bing free images

The gas price in Europe yet again break historic record during the September 30 trading session and rose over $1100 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE data on Thursday morning.

The cost of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $ 1101.6 per 1,000 cubic meters or 91.845 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh). The overall rise in gas prices since the beginning of the day is about 5%.

Currently, the gas price growth slowed down at the level of $1090 per 1000 cubic meters. Earlier, the price of gas in Europe for the first time in history exceeded $ 1000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Gazprom Board Chairman Alexei Miller said earlier that the lag in gas injection into European underground storage facilities and the growing demand for gas have led to record prices, the value of which may be exceeded in the near future./TASS

