Bulgarian Census 2021: Last day for Electronic Counting

Last day you can count electronically. The deadline expires today at midnight.

Then the only way to enter the statistics is through a counter. The deadline for this is extended to 20.00 on October 10. The National Statistical Institute reminds about the advantages of filling in the data electronically.

As of 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2,216,254 people were registered online, distributed in 9,738,111 households.

The number of people counted by the census at the end of yesterday was 1,954,116. Thus, the total number of people counted in the country is over 4 million.

In the big cities - Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv, more than 60% of the population are counted. The largest percentage were counted in the municipalities of Troyan, Nikolaevo and Rodopi - more than 90 percent were counted.

You can visit the website https://census2021.bg/ to count yourself and the people you live with.



