Delta Variant Attacks Cardiovascular System – Bulgarian Cardiologist

Coronavirus Delta variant attacks the cardiovascular system. It can lead to exacerbation of existing diseases or the unlocking of new ones - the development of myocarditis, stroke orblood clots formation, said in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" the cardiologist Prof. Ivo Petrov. Statistics show that the average mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease is just over 30%, and in Bulgaria it acounts for about 60%. Prevention, early diagnosis and treatment are of utmost importance, the specialist argues. Cardiovascular disease is the biggest killer. Quit smoking, take 10,000 steps a day,"Prof. Petrov recommends.

The doctor also commented on vaccination rollout in Bulgaria. "In our hospital, 77% of medical staff are vaccinated. This is above the European average and therefore we have low morbidity and mortality. In a month we have had only two infected, both of whom have not been vaccinated," he said.