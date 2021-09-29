Delta Variant Attacks Cardiovascular System – Bulgarian Cardiologist

Society » HEALTH | September 29, 2021, Wednesday // 15:09
Bulgaria: Delta Variant Attacks Cardiovascular System – Bulgarian Cardiologist pixabay

 

Coronavirus Delta variant attacks the cardiovascular system. It can lead to exacerbation of existing diseases or the unlocking of new ones - the development of myocarditis, stroke orblood clots formation, said in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" the cardiologist Prof. Ivo Petrov. Statistics show that the average mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease is just over 30%, and in Bulgaria it acounts for about 60%. Prevention, early diagnosis and treatment are of utmost importance, the specialist argues. Cardiovascular disease is the biggest killer. Quit smoking, take 10,000 steps a day,"Prof. Petrov recommends.

The doctor also commented on vaccination rollout in Bulgaria. "In our hospital, 77% of medical staff are vaccinated. This is above the European average and therefore we have low morbidity and mortality. In a month we have had only two infected, both of whom have not been vaccinated," he said.

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, Delta strain, cardiovascular diseases
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria