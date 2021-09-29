Mathematician: There Will be a New Lockdown in Bulgaria around October 15

Bulgaria: Mathematician: There Will be a New Lockdown in Bulgaria around October 15

Most likely, there will be a new lockdown in the country around October 15 due to the growth of the newly infected, the mathematician from BAS, Prof. Ognyan Kunchev, predicted in "This Morning".

According to him, the main reason is the high number of hospitalized and people in the intensive care units with COVID-19

According to Prof. Kunchev's calculations, in the middle of October the new cases will pass 10,000 per day, and in this number he also includes the hidden morbidity.

According to him, stricter measures and restrictions on the gathering of people indoors are needed and the previous peaks have led to a reduction in new cases.

If it weren't for these lockdowns, we would have 36,000 deaths instead of 18,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the mathematician.

He reminded that it takes at least 15-20 days to implement any measures to see the result.

