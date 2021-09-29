Demonstrative Murder in Sofia: A Man was Shot Dead at Gerena Stadium

Crime | September 29, 2021, Wednesday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Demonstrative Murder in Sofia: A Man was Shot Dead at Gerena Stadium Pixabay

A showy murder in Sofia. A man was shot dead this morning at Gerena Stadium. According to unconfirmed information, the victim was a 40-year-old man, and the murder happened while he was going to the gym.

Shortly after the assassination, a burning car was found in the area. Probably related to the murder. The police only stated that they were checking a shooting signal. The identity of the victim is still to be clarified. The site is under inspection.

/BTV

