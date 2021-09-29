Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Today

Today the clouds will be significant. Before noon in the western half of the country it will still rain, and in some places in the southwestern regions the quantities will be significant and it will thunder. In the afternoon the precipitation will stop. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow, in southwestern Bulgaria the wind will be from the southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 21° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month and will increase further. Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures are 19° -20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 20° -21°C. The sea wave will be about 3 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant with rain showers, on the peaks - with snow. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow in the highest parts of the west. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 12°C, at 2000 meters - around 6°C.



