Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 29, 2021, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Today Pixabay

Today the clouds will be significant. Before noon in the western half of the country it will still rain, and in some places in the southwestern regions the quantities will be significant and it will thunder. In the afternoon the precipitation will stop. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow, in southwestern Bulgaria the wind will be from the southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 21° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month and will increase further. Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures are 19° -20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 20° -21°C. The sea wave will be about 3 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant with rain showers, on the peaks - with snow. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow in the highest parts of the west. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 12°C, at 2000 meters - around 6°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cloudy., rainy., weather., temperature., Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria