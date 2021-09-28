Weather in Bulgaria: Significant Clouds with High Chance of Rain

Today the clouds will be significant and in many places in Western and Central Bulgaria it will rain. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow and cool air will continue to penetrate with it.

Temperatures will drop and the prevailing maximums will be between 17° and 22° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and will be slightly higher than the average for the month. Such is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova told FOCUS News Agency.

At the seaside the clouds will be significant. Northeast wind will blow with maximum air temperatures: 19° -23°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 21° -22°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant and in many places in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria there will be rain. A light northeast wind will blow, along the ridges a moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 13°C, at 2000 meters - around 6°C.



