COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2536 New Cases, 149 Have Died in Last 24h

495 397 arethe total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2536.

42 444 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 24,032 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,744,679. Of the medical staff, 14,402 have been infected, including 4,082 doctors, 4,856 nurses, 2,441 paramedics and 298 paramedics.

5,048 are the cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 432 are in intensive care units. 432,315 people were cured, of which 2,268 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 20,638, and 149 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,513,769, with 5,215 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 11.24% of the cases for the day are vaccinated, and during the day there are 6.71% of the dead vaccinated (10 people). 960 are newly admitted to hospital, and 6.56% of them have been vaccinated (63 people).



/Focus