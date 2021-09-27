Ursula von der Leyen Sets off for BalkanTour

Ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit on 6 October, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be in the Western Balkans between Tuesday and Thursday, to visit Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, EC Press service reported.

The President will start her trip in Tirana, on Tuesday morning, where she will be received by PM Edi Rama, and President Ilir Meta. Together with the Prime Minister, she will attend the inauguration of the ‘Korb Muça School and Europa Kindergarten', which was rebuilt with EU funds under the EU4Schools programme after the devastating 2019 earthquake. On Tuesday afternoon, she will travel to Skopje, where she will meet PM Zoran Zaev, as well as President Stevo Pendarovski, followed by a visit to a youth cultural centre, together with Prime Minister Zaev. On Wednesday morning, President von der Leyen will be in Pristina, where she will meet with President Vjosa Osmani and PM Albin Kurti. She will also visit the Cicerimat Kindergarten, which was built with EU funds, together with the Prime Minister. The President will then travel to Podgorica, where she will be received by President Milo Dukanovic and Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic. During her stay, she will visit the Institute of Public Health which received EU support in the fight against the pandemic, accompanied by the Prime Minister. Then, the President will arrive in Belgrade, Serbia, where she will meet President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Thursday. On Thursday morning, together with President Vučic, President von der Leyen will take part in the launch event of a project on railway Corridor X. The President will also witness the signing of a contract for the rehabilitation of a section on the Peace Highway which the EU is supporting. Her last stop will be Bosnia and Herzegovina, later on Thursday. The Commission President will attend the opening ceremony of the Svilaj Bridge connecting Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, together with Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic and the Chair of Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija. The same day, in Sarajevo, she will also have meetings with the Presidency members of Bosnia and Herzegovina