DPS May Have a Presidential Candidate for the First Time

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is registered with the CEC for both parliamentary and presidential elections. However, party leader Mustafa Karadayi did not specify who their presidential candidate would be.

"In this election, we must elect a president who unites the nation. A president who unites around causes, not a president who divides and opposes political forces, including within the National Assembly," Karaday said.

He rejected questions about their candidate's name three times, but said his party had submitted proposals for accelerated economic development in Bulgaria.

At the end of his statement, however, he said that there would be an online meeting of the party today, at which a decision would be made on the candidacies for both MPs and the presidential couple.

This is the first presidential election in which the movement will have a candidate. Until now, DPS has always supported those nominated by other candidates. In 2016, the movement supported the initiative committee set up by Plamen Oresharski.

Karadayi accused acting Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov of police arbitrariness. He announced that he would refer this to Brussels.

The DPS leader also accused Rumen Radev, who according to him had given instructions to Rashkov, who "absolutely deliberately and purposefully trampled on the constitutional rights of Bulgarian citizens, on the one hand, restricting them from voting with the police, and on the other - violates human rights, humiliates Bulgarian citizens. " His statement is about the actions of the Ministry of Interior against the purchase of votes.



