National Protest on Tuesday to Block intersections and Border Crossings, Will Stop Buses

A national protest in several industries on Tuesday, September 28 will lead to blockades of key intersections in the cities of Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Haskovo, Yambol, Ruse, Vidin, Blagoevgrad and Dobrich, stopping all bus lines operated by private companies and blockade of the border checkpoints "Danube Bridge 2" and "Kapitan Andreevo". This was announced at a press conference today by representatives of bus and transport companies, taxi companies and restaurants.

The protest will last for two hours - from 10 to 12 o'clock, and in the 12 cities there will be processions with the participation of buses, trucks and taxis. In Sofia, the meeting point is Orlov Most, which will be blocked from about 9 o'clock, when the gathering of people will begin. The procession, which will pass the parliament and end during the presidency, will start at around 10 o'clock.

"The protest is economic, not political," said Magdalena Miltenova of the Confederation of Bus Carriers. The protesters' demands are for a review of the 60 to 40 support measure, with aid for companies with a drop in revenue of more than 20%. In addition, carriers, like farmers, are urged to recoup the excise duty included in the price of fuel.

Miltenova expressed surprise that 20 days after the announcement of the protest plans, the caretaker government did not seek contact with the dissatisfied, as constructive talks were held only with representatives of the tourism industry.

"The protest is warning, that's why it's so short. If there are no measures after October 25, all private bus lines will stop because we will go bankrupt," she added.

Yonko Ivanov from the Union of Auto Training Training Centers hinted that the protests in Sofia may not end at 12 o'clock. "We have opportunities for some non-traditional methods and ways of protest," he added, without giving further details.



/Dnevnik