Approval of Booster Dose Against COVID-19 is Expected in Bulgaria

September 24, 2021, Friday
It will be applied voluntarily to five groups of people

An order for the approval of a third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Bulgaria is expected to be officially issued today. Yesterday, an expert council at the Ministry of Health approved the booster dose.

The idea is to apply it voluntarily to five groups of people. These are the elderly over 65, the medics who work at high risk of infection, people in social institutions and patients with impaired immunity.

The booster dose of Pfizer can also be given to people who have been immunized with any of the other COVID-19 approved drugs in our country. The condition is that at least 6 months have passed since the previous vaccination.

