Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures 21°-26°C

Today it will be mostly sunny, with scattered medium and high clouds. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A light to moderate wind from the west will blow. After a cool morning, during the day the temperatures will rise and the prevailing maximum will be between 21° and 26° Celsius. The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for September - it will decrease.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, with scattered medium and high clouds. It will blow to moderate wind from west-southwest. Maximum air temperatures: 21° -23°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 21° -22°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with scattered medium and high clouds. A moderate, on the ridge and temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.



/Focus

