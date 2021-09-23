Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Little Sun Today

Pixabay

Today the clouds will be variable, over the western half of the country decreasing more often to sunny. By evening, the clouds will decrease over the eastern regions. It will blow to a moderate wind from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 21° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Boryana Markova, weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable, before noon more often significant and in some places there will be rain showers. A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 16° -18°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 21° -22°C. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

Above the mountains before noon the clouds will be more often significant, it will be foggy and in isolated places it will rain. Later in the day over the massifs in Western Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny, and by the evening in the east it will be clear. It will remain windy with moderate to strong northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.

