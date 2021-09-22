A Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Off the Coast of Nicaragua
iStock
There is no danger of a tsunami
A strong earthquake of 6.7 on the Richter scale was registered off the coast of Nicaragua, world agencies reported.
The depth was 40 km. The epicenter was 80 km southwest of the city of Corinth, which has a population of over 19,000 people.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Australia earlier today.
/BTV
