Veliko Tarnovo Hosts Celebrations of Independence Day, Radev and Yanev Attend
Today, Veliko Tarnovo is center of the celebrations dedicated to the 113th anniversary of the proclamation of the Independence of Bulgaria. The celebration started with a liturgy in the church of "Sts. Forty Martyrs." The military ritual of raising the national flag of Bulgaria was held in the Tsarevets Fortress. President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Stefan Yanev took part in the celebrations in the old Bulgarian capital city.
"At the crossroads of our new day, let us remember that our ancestors chose to build their destiny and their future together as free and independent people. It is our duty to keep and honor this holy covenant," the President said in his speech and congratulated the Bulgarians on the occasion of the holiday.BNR
