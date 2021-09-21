Mystery: Woman Found on Inaccessible Island and Doesn't Know How She Got There

An unidentified woman was found on a hard-to-reach Croatian island, international agencies reported. She is conscious, but cannot say who she is and how she got there.

On September 12, the woman was spotted on the island of Krk by a boatman who alerted police.

A rescue team of 14 people was sent to the rocky island. Rescuers reached it after diving and climbing nearly two kilometers to a rocky section, where it was found near the shore. She was slightly injured and scratched, severely dehydrated and weak, unable to move on her own. She managed to drink only a few sips of water. The team carried her on a stretcher and she was later transported to a hospital. Her condition is currently stable.

The woman is about 60 years old. She is about 165 cm tall, with blond hair to the shoulders and blue eyes, medium build. She speaks English, but she doesn't remember who she is or how she got to the island. No documents or a mobile phone were found in it, and there was no car nearby.

The area is very rocky and practically inaccessible by sea or on foot, police explain.



/OFFNews