“Bulgargaz” Offers New Rise in Gas Prices

Business » ENERGY | September 21, 2021, Tuesday // 18:41
Bulgaria: “Bulgargaz” Offers New Rise in Gas Prices Pixabay

The final prices will be discussed at the end of the month

Natural gas to increase in price by nearly 16 percent in October, “Bulgargaz” has suggested to the energy regulator. However, the calculations were made more than 10 days ago, during which the prices of natural gas on European stock exchanges continued to jump.

Recently, the Bulgarian gas company announced its forecast for November, when fuel prices are expected to rise again.

/NOVA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas., natural gas., heating., energy., prices., expensive
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria