“Bulgargaz” Offers New Rise in Gas Prices
Pixabay
The final prices will be discussed at the end of the month
Natural gas to increase in price by nearly 16 percent in October, “Bulgargaz” has suggested to the energy regulator. However, the calculations were made more than 10 days ago, during which the prices of natural gas on European stock exchanges continued to jump.
Recently, the Bulgarian gas company announced its forecast for November, when fuel prices are expected to rise again.
/NOVA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Expert: There Might be a New Rise in Gas Prices as Early as January 1
- » Sofia District Heating Director: Heating Should Rise in Price by 20% from New Year
- » Bulgaria' Special Prosecutor's Office is Dealing with High Price of Electricity
- » Tata Motors, Tata Power Inaugurate India's Largest Solar Carport in Pune
- » Bulgarian Power Industry Gears up for Green Technologies
- » IEA: Global CO2 Emissions Rise to Worrying Levels after Historic Decline in 2020