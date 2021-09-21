Mental Health of Perm University Shooter to Be Checked

The student who opened fire at Perm State University on Monday will go through a comprehensive psychiatric examination, a medical source told TASS.

"The student will need to go through a comprehensive psychiatric examination, which will make it clear whether he was sane and responsible for his actions at the time of the attack," the source pointed out.

The 18-year-old shooter, Timur Bekmansurov, remains hospitalized and is said to be in serious condition.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Perm State University shooting killed six and left 28 injured. The attacker, a student at the university, resisted police and was wounded. The Investigative Committee is pursuing a multiple homicide charge against the perpetrator./TASS