Mental Health of Perm University Shooter to Be Checked

Society | September 21, 2021, Tuesday // 13:03
Bulgaria: Mental Health of Perm University Shooter to Be Checked TASS

 The student who opened fire at Perm State University on Monday will go through a comprehensive psychiatric examination, a medical source told TASS.

 "The student will need to go through a comprehensive psychiatric examination, which will make it clear whether he was sane and responsible for his actions at the time of the attack," the source pointed out.

The 18-year-old shooter, Timur Bekmansurov, remains hospitalized and is said to be in serious condition.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Perm State University shooting killed six and left 28 injured. The attacker, a student at the university, resisted police and was wounded. The Investigative Committee is pursuing a multiple homicide charge against the perpetrator./TASS

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Perm University, shooter, mental health problems
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria