Weather Today: Variable Clouds With Chance of Rain in the Evening

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 21, 2021, Tuesday // 10:04
Bulgaria: Weather Today: Variable Clouds With Chance of Rain in the Evening Pixabay

Today there will be variable clouds, over many areas decreasing more often to sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be more significant increases in cloudiness before noon over the northeastern regions, and in the evening over Western Bulgaria, and in some places light rain will fall. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be from 16° Celsius in the northeastern regions to 26°C in the extreme southwestern ones. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month and will increase slightly.

There will be significant clouds over the Black Sea coast and in the morning showers are still possible in some places. Later in the day, the clouds will decrease. A moderate northwest wind will blow, which will weaken during the day and will be oriented from the north-northeast. Maximum air temperatures: 16-20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 22-23°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

There will be variable clouds over the mountains and light rain in some places. A moderate and strong northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 15°C, at 2000 meters - around 7°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather., sunny., cloud., rain., temperature., Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria