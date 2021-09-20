Japanese Over Age of 65 Will Soon Pass 30% of Population

Business | September 20, 2021, Monday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Japanese Over Age of 65 Will Soon Pass 30% of Population Pixabay

The share of people over the age of 65 in Japan reached a record 29.1 percent of the total population, according to official data released today.

The figure has been gradually increasing since the end of World War II. In 1950, for example, the elderly were 4.9 percent of the population, in 1985 - 10 percent, and in 2005 - over 20 percent, recalls TASS.

Japan currently has 36.4 million people over the age of 65, and the total Japanese population continues to decline. According to the forecasts of the authorities, if the current dynamics is maintained, by 2040 the share of older Japanese may reach 35.5 percent.

The rapid aging of the population, combined with low birth rates, could cause significant social security problems in Japan in the future. The Japanese, who are now part of the workforce, may find themselves in old age with lower pensions than current retirees.

/Dnevnik

