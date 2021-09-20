Ministry of Foreign Affairs Confirmed: Three Bulgarians Died in Côte d’Ivoire

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 20, 2021, Monday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Confirmed: Three Bulgarians Died in Côte d’Ivoire Wikipedia

They were aboard a Mi-24 military helicopter

The information about three Bulgarian citizens who died in a helicopter accident in Côte d’Ivoire has been confirmed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they had been notified through unofficial channels through the embassy in Nigeria.

The relatives of the Bulgarians who died on September 10 have been informed and the Foreign Ministry is ready to assist them.

Bulgaria's embassy in Nigeria is in contact with the authorities of Côte d’Ivoire, who are investigating the accident, and continues to expect from them official confirmation of Bulgarian citizens killed in the incident, it is clear from the announcement.

The tragedy occurred on September 9-10 during a reconnaissance mission near the border with Burkina Faso. All five on board the Mi-24 attack helicopter died in the incident.

It is possible that the machine was shot down by jihadists.

/BTV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attack., helicopter., military., Mi-24., Bulgaria., embassy., Nigeria., Côte d’Ivoire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria