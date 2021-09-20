Ministry of Foreign Affairs Confirmed: Three Bulgarians Died in Côte d’Ivoire

They were aboard a Mi-24 military helicopter

The information about three Bulgarian citizens who died in a helicopter accident in Côte d’Ivoire has been confirmed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they had been notified through unofficial channels through the embassy in Nigeria.

The relatives of the Bulgarians who died on September 10 have been informed and the Foreign Ministry is ready to assist them.

Bulgaria's embassy in Nigeria is in contact with the authorities of Côte d’Ivoire, who are investigating the accident, and continues to expect from them official confirmation of Bulgarian citizens killed in the incident, it is clear from the announcement.

The tragedy occurred on September 9-10 during a reconnaissance mission near the border with Burkina Faso. All five on board the Mi-24 attack helicopter died in the incident.

It is possible that the machine was shot down by jihadists.



/BTV