Bulgaria's Chief of Defence Addressed NATO Military Commission in Athens

Addressing the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session in Athens on Saturday, Bulgaria's Chief of Defence, Admiral Emil Eftimov, said security is key to the development of the Western Balkans. "The stability of the Western Balkans is of exceptional importance to Bulgaria as well as to NATO and the European Union. Being a member of those alliances and an immediate neighbour of the countries of the region, Bulgaria is aware of the key importance of enhancing regional cooperation and connectivity in security with a view to putting up an adequate response to the common threats," said Admiral Eftimov as quoted by the Defence Ministry.



The Chief of Defence stressed the efforts of the Bulgarian Armed Forces in support of the Alliance's non-combat mission in Kosovo helping Afghan evacuees. Admiral Eftimov stressed the response speed, readiness and flexibility of Bulgaria's declared forces contributed to NATO's collective defence. The national contribution of personnel and resources based on a government decision of August, which approved the participation of up to 50 Bulgarian servicepersons in a NATO non-combat operation, supports the Alliance's joint efforts for coping with the refugee and humanitarian crisis caused by developments in Afghanistan.

Eftimov briefed the participants on the fulfilment of the commitments to the Alliance's current missions and operations with an emphasis on maintaining a stable security situation in the Black Sea region. He expressed support for the steps taken by the NATO Strategic Commands in military planning as part of the practical implementation of the Concept for Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area.



The Bulgarian Chief of Defence made proposals concerning the building of NATO's new force structure and achieving a 360-degree Alliance. He stressed the need to remain committed to collective defence as a core task for the Alliance in the context of accelerating confrontation worldwide and the unprecedented development of technology as an instrument of malign activities by individual States and groups.



The Conference discussed NATO's deterrence and defence posture and the Deterrence and Defence Euro-Atlantic Area Concept, as well as the military aspects of, and recommendations for, the NATO 2030 initiative. /BTA

Source: Athens