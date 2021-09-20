Mostly Sunny All Over Bulgaria Max Temperatures 26°-31°C

Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country before noon today. This announcement was made by weather forecaster Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be a significant increases in cloudiness over the northeastern and western regions, and in some places it will rain. In the afternoon, on the passage of the student atmospheric front, compartments and cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in some places, short-term rains with thunderstorms will prevail, and more intense ones will appear in places in Northern Bulgaria, on Tuesday night and in eastern regions. It will blow to a moderate wind from west-southwest, which in the evening will be oriented from northwest and will intensify. Maximum temperatures will be between 26° and 31° Celsius. The atmospheric effect is lower than the average for the month - it will be canceled, and the evening will start quickly to increase.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. In the evening the clouds will increase and during the night against Tuesday in many places it will rain and thunder. The wind will blow to a moderate source. Maximum air temperatures: 23-26°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 22-23°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Above the mountains, before noon it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, a coupe and cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in some places, it will rain and thunder. A moderate west-southwest wind will blow, which will be oriented from the northwest in the evening and will intensify. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 21°C, at 2000 meters - about 14°C.



