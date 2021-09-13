COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 437 New Cases
pixabay.com
437 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 6% of the tests performed over 7000 are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
373 people remain for treatment in intensive care units, and 53 have lost the battle with the disease.
More than 400 have recovered. Nearly 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Will See Another Peak of Covid-19 Wave by End-September
- » Greece Imposed Weekly Testing Mandates for Unvaccinated Workers in Bid to Boost Vaccination Rates
- » 1626 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarians - Most Mentally Stable in the EU
- » Italy Mandates Green Passes in Schools and Universities
- » Bulgaria's Health authorities: Don't Rush into Taking Booster Shot of Covid-9 Vaccine