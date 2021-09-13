COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 437 New Cases

September 13, 2021, Monday
pixabay.com

437 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 6% of the tests performed over 7000 are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

373 people remain for treatment in intensive care units, and 53 have lost the battle with the disease.

More than 400 have recovered. Nearly 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given.

