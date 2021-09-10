Italy Mandates Green Passes in Schools and Universities

Society » HEALTH | September 10, 2021, Friday // 13:40
Bulgaria: Italy Mandates Green Passes in Schools and Universities

The Italian government has made showing the COVID-19 ‘green pass’ mandatory for all those who enter school or university grounds, with the exception of underage students, according to a decree approved on Thursday by the council of ministers. More.

The COVID-19 vaccine will also become mandatory for all staff in nursing and retirement homes, as is already the case for doctors and nurses.

The obligation to show the green pass will soon be extended to most public and private workplaces, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told ministers during the meeting.
Negotiations are underway with trade unions and associations regarding entrepreneurs.

Regarding mandatory vaccination being extended to all, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said “we are not afraid to say that the obligation is an option on the table”.

All will depend on whether Italy can next month reach the vaccination goal of 90% set by the government. (Daniele Lettig | EURACTIV.it)

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Italy, covid passport, schools, mandatory vaccination
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria