Italy Mandates Green Passes in Schools and Universities

The Italian government has made showing the COVID-19 ‘green pass’ mandatory for all those who enter school or university grounds, with the exception of underage students, according to a decree approved on Thursday by the council of ministers. More.

The COVID-19 vaccine will also become mandatory for all staff in nursing and retirement homes, as is already the case for doctors and nurses.

The obligation to show the green pass will soon be extended to most public and private workplaces, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told ministers during the meeting.

Negotiations are underway with trade unions and associations regarding entrepreneurs.

Regarding mandatory vaccination being extended to all, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said “we are not afraid to say that the obligation is an option on the table”.

All will depend on whether Italy can next month reach the vaccination goal of 90% set by the government. (Daniele Lettig | EURACTIV.it)