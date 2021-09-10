Hackers Meddle with Bulgaria's Online Population Census

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 10, 2021, Friday // 12:48
Bulgaria: Hackers Meddle with Bulgaria's Online Population Census

Continuous hacker attacks have managed to block the online population census in Bulgaria, which began on Tuesday. On the third day, the system was down due to another large-scale denial-of-service (DoS) attack.

Two of the attacks committed in the first days could be traced to Chinese and Swedish IP addresses. On Wednesday, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) temporarily restricted access to the site and all its systems to prevent data leaks.

The institute’s chairman, Sergei Tsvetarski, is set to speak to the Bulgarian parliament about problems in the system.

Democratic Bulgaria MP Ivaylo Mirchev, who has experience in IT business, has criticised the NSI for failing to implement basic activities to protect the national census platform from DoS attacks.

“The NSI had 10 years to prepare for this moment. In the last six years in the country, we have witnessed a series of attacks on the technological infrastructure of many state institutions. It turns out that no one in the NSI has drawn conclusions from this,“ said Mirchev.

Bulgarian cybersecurity expert Spas Ivanov told Nova TV that “the goal of blocking the census system is most often political”.  According to him, access to the institute’s website should be restricted to Bulgarian IP addresses as this would reduce attacks with fake access requests from China, Russia and Argentina.

Dozens of Bulgarians have already lodged complaints with the national ombudsman over suspicions of endangered rights in the census procedure.

Two years ago, the Bulgarian tax agency allowed the theft of personal data of nearly five million Bulgarians, foreigners with business in the country and companies.

(Krassen Nikolov | EURACTIV.bg)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, census 2021, glitches, hackers, NSI
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria