Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 10, 2021, Friday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Weather Today: Rain Showers over Eastern Bulgaria Pixabay

Today the clouds over Western and Central Bulgaria will break and decrease, in the afternoon over many areas to mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be mostly cloudy over Eastern Bulgaria with showers, mainly in the extreme southeastern regions. The wind will be light, in the eastern regions - moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 27°C. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and will be close to the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be variable, more often significant. There will be rain showers in the extreme southern regions. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 22° -24°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will break and decrease, in the afternoon over many areas to mostly sunny. A light east-northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.

