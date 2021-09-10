COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1629 New Cases, 52 Dead

September 10, 2021, Friday
1629 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours. More than 24,000 tests were performed, which makes 6.7% positive.

4,500 people are treated in the hospital, 378 of them are in the intensive care unit. 1268 were cured, 52 people died.

11,918 doses of vaccine were given during the last 24 hours. The total number of doses administered is now 2,391,930.

