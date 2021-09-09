NSI Temporarily Suspends Census 2021 Service

In the coming hours, access to the electronic system "Census 2021" and all systems and websites of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) will be difficult or impossible. This is due to a series of "Denial of Service" attacks with malicious attack traffic of over 250 gigabits per second, announced the NSI.

The competent institutions are taking technical and technological measures to restore the services. The personal data of all people who have already taken part at the electronic count are protected. The National Statistical Institute apologizes for the inconvenience, the statement further reads.