Bulgaria: Light Rain in Some Places Today

Today the clouds will be torn, mostly significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In some places, mainly in Southern Bulgaria, there will be rain showers. Over Northeastern Bulgaria there will be more significant reductions in cloudiness, temporarily and until sunny. It will continue to blow to a moderate east, in Eastern Bulgaria temporarily strong northeast wind. It will stay cool with prevailing maximum temperatures between 20° and 25° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be torn, mostly significant. In some places, mainly along the southern coast, light rain will fall. It will remain windy with moderate to strong northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 23° -24°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will be significant and in some places, there will be rain showers, in the highest parts of Rila and Pirin it is possible that the rain will mix with snow. A strong east-northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 14°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C



/Focus