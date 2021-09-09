Bulgaria: 1956 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Dead

During the last 24 hours, 1956 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria out of 24,142 tests performed, or 8.1 percent of positive results, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

65 people infected with the new coronavirus died, with which the number of victims of the pandemic in Bulgaria increased to 19,335.

In the last 24 hours, 976 patients with COVID were cured, and a total of 411,068 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases at the moment are 36,268, and the number of confirmed infections in our country is 466,671.

4419 people infected with the new coronavirus were hospitalized, and 363 of them were treated in intensive care units.

During the last 24 hours, 12,464 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and the total number of administered doses is 2,380,022, according to the Unified Information Portal.



/BTA