Bulgaria: 1956 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Dead

Society » HEALTH | September 9, 2021, Thursday // 08:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 1956 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Dead Pixabay

During the last 24 hours, 1956 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria out of 24,142 tests performed, or 8.1 percent of positive results, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

65 people infected with the new coronavirus died, with which the number of victims of the pandemic in Bulgaria increased to 19,335.

In the last 24 hours, 976 patients with COVID were cured, and a total of 411,068 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases at the moment are 36,268, and the number of confirmed infections in our country is 466,671.

4419 people infected with the new coronavirus were hospitalized, and 363 of them were treated in intensive care units.

During the last 24 hours, 12,464 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and the total number of administered doses is 2,380,022, according to the Unified Information Portal.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Covid-19., Coronavirus., dead., vaccine., new cases
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria