Bulgaria: 1956 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Dead
During the last 24 hours, 1956 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria out of 24,142 tests performed, or 8.1 percent of positive results, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
65 people infected with the new coronavirus died, with which the number of victims of the pandemic in Bulgaria increased to 19,335.
In the last 24 hours, 976 patients with COVID were cured, and a total of 411,068 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.
The active cases at the moment are 36,268, and the number of confirmed infections in our country is 466,671.
4419 people infected with the new coronavirus were hospitalized, and 363 of them were treated in intensive care units.
During the last 24 hours, 12,464 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and the total number of administered doses is 2,380,022, according to the Unified Information Portal.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Targovishte District is the First Dark Red Zone for COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Fights New Surge of Covid-19 amid Strong Vaccine Opposition
- » Immunologist: There is No Doubt That the Third Dose of Vaccine will be Needed
- » Bulgaria: Over 2000 New Cases of COVID-19 in the past 24h
- » New Anti-Epidemic Measures Come Into Force Today
- » Last 24 hours 677 New Cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths in Bulgaria