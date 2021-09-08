Putin Choses Siberean Taiga for Vacation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently on a retreat in a Siberian region with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and will return to Moscow late on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin decided to make a stop in the region on his way from Blagoveshchensk, he stayed in Siberia. He will be back in Moscow soon, we will let you know," Peskov said without specifying where the president was staying. "It’s a regular vacation, just the taiga, mountains, strolls, fresh air and all that," the Kremlin spokesman said, when asked how Putin was spending his time in Siberia.

Peskov made assurances that the Kremlin would make public the photos and videos of Putin’s vacation "as soon as we have them." The president is expected to return to Moscow by the end of the day tomorrow.

Last week, Putin made a working trip to Russia’s Far East, visiting the Primorsky region where he participated in the Eastern Economic Forum, and the Amur region.