Scientists: Last Summer was the Hottest in Europe

Last summer was the hottest in Europe for the last 70 years. Scientists from the European Union's Earth observation program said that since keeping statistics, the period June-August 2021 is the warmest in their reports.

Officially, Copernicus data have been collected since the 1950s, but scientists also have data from earlier periods. Until now, the first places were occupied by the summers of 2010 and 2018.

Global warming is considered to be the main cause of atypical phenomena such as the powerful tornado in the Czech Republic and the devastating floods in Germany.

