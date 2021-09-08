Bulgaria: Over 2000 New Cases of COVID-19 in the past 24h

Society » HEALTH | September 8, 2021, Wednesday // 08:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Over 2000 New Cases of COVID-19 in the past 24h Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 2005 with 27,124 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 464,715 cases.

The death toll in the last 24 hours with a diagnosis of COVID-19 is 121, bringing the total number of victims of the pathogen to 19,270.

There are 4,307 people in the hospital, of which 329 are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 11,370 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours, bringing the number of doses to 2,367,564.

1038 people were cured or a total of 410,092.
/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: new cases., Bulgaria., Covid-19., Coronavirus., infected
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria