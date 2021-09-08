Bulgaria: Over 2000 New Cases of COVID-19 in the past 24h
The new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 2005 with 27,124 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 464,715 cases.
The death toll in the last 24 hours with a diagnosis of COVID-19 is 121, bringing the total number of victims of the pathogen to 19,270.
There are 4,307 people in the hospital, of which 329 are in the intensive care unit.
A total of 11,370 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours, bringing the number of doses to 2,367,564.
1038 people were cured or a total of 410,092.
/BTA
