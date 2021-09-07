Hacker Attack Puts on Hold Population Census in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 7, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Hacker Attack Puts on Hold Population Census in Bulgaria iStock

At the very start of the electronic population census in Bulgaria the e-census website was the target of a hacker attack.

This was announced at the press conference which opened the electronic population census campaign of the website census2021.bg. The problem was eliminated within minutes, and the IP addresses of the hackers were blocked. The attack was halted at the first of the four levels of defence of the system.

The attempt to block the website aimed to overwhelm it with simultaneous visits, not to retrieve any census data, the National Statistical Institute officials stated.

There were more than 200,000 census applications in the first hours of the day. 70% of Bulgarians are expected to take the census electronically.  

Tags: Bulgaria, population census, hacker attack
