Hacker Attack Puts on Hold Population Census in Bulgaria
At the very start of the electronic population census in Bulgaria the e-census website was the target of a hacker attack.
This was announced at the press conference which opened the electronic population census campaign of the website census2021.bg. The problem was eliminated within minutes, and the IP addresses of the hackers were blocked. The attack was halted at the first of the four levels of defence of the system.
The attempt to block the website aimed to overwhelm it with simultaneous visits, not to retrieve any census data, the National Statistical Institute officials stated.
There were more than 200,000 census applications in the first hours of the day. 70% of Bulgarians are expected to take the census electronically.
This was announced at the press conference which opened the electronic population census campaign of the website census2021.bg. The problem was eliminated within minutes, and the IP addresses of the hackers were blocked. The attack was halted at the first of the four levels of defence of the system.
The attempt to block the website aimed to overwhelm it with simultaneous visits, not to retrieve any census data, the National Statistical Institute officials stated.
There were more than 200,000 census applications in the first hours of the day. 70% of Bulgarians are expected to take the census electronically.
At the very start of the electronic population census in Bulgaria the e-census website was the target of a hacker attack.
This was announced at the press conference which opened the electronic population census campaign of the website census2021.bg. The problem was eliminated within minutes, and the IP addresses of the hackers were blocked. The attack was halted at the first of the four levels of defence of the system.
The attempt to block the website aimed to overwhelm it with simultaneous visits, not to retrieve any census data, the National Statistical Institute officials stated.
There were more than 200,000 census applications in the first hours of the day. 70% of Bulgarians are expected to take the census electronically.
This was announced at the press conference which opened the electronic population census campaign of the website census2021.bg. The problem was eliminated within minutes, and the IP addresses of the hackers were blocked. The attack was halted at the first of the four levels of defence of the system.
The attempt to block the website aimed to overwhelm it with simultaneous visits, not to retrieve any census data, the National Statistical Institute officials stated.
There were more than 200,000 census applications in the first hours of the day. 70% of Bulgarians are expected to take the census electronically.
At the very start of the electronic population census in Bulgaria the e-census website was the target of a hacker attack.
This was announced at the press conference which opened the electronic population census campaign of the website census2021.bg. The problem was eliminated within minutes, and the IP addresses of the hackers were blocked. The attack was halted at the first of the four levels of defence of the system.
The attempt to block the website aimed to overwhelm it with simultaneous visits, not to retrieve any census data, the National Statistical Institute officials stated.
There were more than 200,000 census applications in the first hours of the day. 70% of Bulgarians are expected to take the census electronically.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Tatyana Doncheva MP of Rise up BG! Here We come! Accused of Peddling Influence Corruption - specialized Prosecutor's Office
- » Tomorrow BSP Returns Government-forming Mandate
- » Blagoevgrad Arsonist Remanded in Custody
- » Bulgaria in Figures: Unemployment down 14% in July - Employment Agency
- » 200 illegal Migrants Intercepted at Bulgarian Border while Trying to Enter Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Introduces More Rigorous Measures for Two Months