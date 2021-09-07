Windy and Cloudy Tuesday in Bulgaria

Today the clouds will be variable, in the afternoon over the eastern regions they will be significant, but the probability of precipitation is small. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will remain windy with moderate, in Southeastern Bulgaria temporarily strong wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 21° and 26° Celius. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly but will remain higher than the average for the month.

There will be variable, more often significant clouds over the Black Sea coast. There is a small chance of light rainfall. A moderate, temporarily strong northeast wind will blow along the southern coast. Maximum air temperatures: 23° -25°C, close to the seawater temperature. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

There will be variable clouds over the mountains. It will be almost without precipitation. A moderate to strong east wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

