Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Variable Clouds Today

Today over the country the clouds will be variable, in the afternoon over the southwestern half more often significant and in some places, it will rain lightly. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). It will be windy, with moderate and strong wind from east-northeast. Daily temperatures will drop further and the maximum will be between 20° and 25°Celsius. The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and today will remain without significant change

In the morning on the south coast, there will still be significant clouds, but they will break and decrease. It will be mostly sunny in the north. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but there will be almost no precipitation. It will be windy with moderate to strong wind from east-northeast. Maximum air temperatures: 21° -24°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 24-25°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

Before noon it will be mostly sunny over the mountains, but in the morning it will be foggy on the peaks. In the afternoon in the massifs of Western Bulgaria and the Rhodopes, there will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places it will rain. A moderate to strong northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.

/Focus